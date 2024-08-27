Go uneasy on PhilHealth promises

“Cross my heart, cross my heart ka pa d’yan. Tuparin niyo ang pangako ninyo.”

These were the remarks of Senate Committee on Health Chairperson Senator Christopher “Bong” Go when asked in a radio interview on Saturday if he has confidence in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s (PhilHealth) “promises” to improve its services.

Go was reacting to the discovery of the agency’s reserve funds amounting to P500 billion, part of which amounting to P89.9 billion is set to be returned to the National Treasury as directed by the Department of Finance.

PhilHealth president Emmanuel Ledesma was unable to explain during the hearing of the health committee last 20 August why PhilHealth has not yet recommended to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. the slashing the premium contribution rate of its members.

Ledesma, in a hearing the previous month, told Go that he will “immediately” recommend to Marcos decreasing member contribution.

Senator Go has raised the “morality” of PhilHealth having excess funds while many Filipinos --- who are all PhilHealth beneficiaries in accordance with the Universal Health Care Act --- are unable to pay for their medical expenses. This prompted Go to raise the possibility of questioning any additional funding for PhilHealth in the coming 2025 budget deliberations.

Last Monday, Go attended the 83rd commencement exercises of the Philippine Christian University-Taft, Manila Graduate School Program held in PICC, Pasay City.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Youth, Go was invited as guest of honor and commencement speaker in this year’s graduation theme: “Serving with Character.”

“In my understanding as a simple probinsyano, who was granted the God-given chance to serve my fellow Filipinos, serving with character means serving our people with compassion, love and sincerity. In one single word: Malasakit,” Go shared in his speech.

With around 1,700 graduating students and about 200 faculty and staff present, Go emphasized the importance of using their education for the greater good.

Meanwhile, Go personally visited fire victims in Cavite City also Monday, 26 August, in coordination with Mayor Denver Reyes Chua.

Go also partnered with the National Housing Authority, through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which he previously initiated and continues to support its implementation, so that qualified disaster victims can be given financial grants to help them rebuild their homes.