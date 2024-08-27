Go calls on PCU grads to serve others

On Monday, 26 August, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was guest of honor at the 83rd commencement exercises of the Philippine Christian University - Taft, Manila Graduate School Program held Philippine International Convention Center, Pasay City.

“In my understanding as a simple probinsyano, who was granted with the God-given chance to serve my fellow Filipinos, serving with character means serving our people with compassion, love and sincerity. In one single word: Malasakit,” Go shared in his speech.

With around 1,700 graduating students and about 200 faculty and staff present, Go emphasized the importance of using their education for the greater good.

“Sana pagdating ng panahon… unahin po nating tulungan ‘yung mga kababayan nating nangangailangan - mga hopeless, helpless, na walang matakbuhan kundi tayong nasa gobyerno,” he urged.

As the ceremony coincided with National Heroes Day, he challenged the graduates to redefine heroism through everyday acts of kindness, declaring, "You do not have to die for your country to be one. Any act of kindness, in the goodness of your heart, that your fellow being will thank you for, is already an act of heroism."

Go highlights legislative record

Senator Bong Go narrated the legislative measures he has authored or sponsored that aim to improve governance and public welfare.

Among these is Senate Bill No. 194, the E-Governance Act, which aims to enhance the accessibility and transparency of government services. Go also supports the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 and has filed Senate Bill No. 2504, proposing SSL 6 to ensure fair compensation for government workers.

Go also filed Senate Bill No. 197, the Magna Carta for Barangays, to strengthen the role of barangay officials, and Senate Bill No. 427, which seeks to provide allowances and job stability for barangay health workers.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Go filed Senate Bill No. 2111 to bolster the fiscal autonomy of the Judicial Branch and Senate Bill No. 1186 to expand the Court of Appeals.

Additionally, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 2538, the Magna Carta of Government Accountants, and Senate Bill No. 2536, proposing the establishment of a Government Accountancy Office.

He also filed Senate Bill No. 188 to create the Department of Disaster Resilience and co-sponsored the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Bill, which mandates the establishment of mandatory evacuation centers nationwide.

Wise words

Go thanked various officials present at the ceremony, including University President Dr. Junifen Gauuan, Chairman Bishop Melzar Labuntog, and Vice Chairman Edwin Larida, among others.

The senator had this piece of advice for the PCU grads: "Remember this: we come to this world only once because God gave us only one life to live. If there is any chance to help others, we should not hesitate to do so because we will not be going back to this world again."