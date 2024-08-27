FUJII KAZE’S ‘BEST OF 2020-2024’ ASIA TOUR HITS MANILA THIS DECEMBER

Fujii Kaze, the Japanese singer-songwriter, has announced that he will be taking the Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024 ASIA TOUR to cities across Asia by the end of this year. The official tour image and special website have also been revealed.

Last year, Fujii Kaze held his first Asia tour. This time, the tour will be scaled up to arena venues and titled Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024 ASIA TOUR. It will hit eight cities in the region, starting in Singapore on 26 October. After kicking off in Singapore, the singer will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Seoul and more.

Promoted by Ovation Productions and AEG Presents Asia, the Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024 ASIA TOUR in Manila will take place on 10 December at the Mall of Asia Arena. Ticket price starts at P3,800 (excluding ticketing charges). General on-sale begins on 30 August at 12 p.m. via smtickets.com.

This tour announcement follows the success of his two-day live concert, Fujii Kaze Stadium Live “Feelin’ Good,” which drew 140,000 people to Nissan Stadium in Japan.

The album Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024, previously available only on Apple Music and Spotify, is now accessible on all streaming platforms.

Upcoming tour dates:

26 October: Singapore — Singapore Indoor Stadium

2 November: Kuala Lumpur — Axiata Arena

9 November: Bangkok — Impact Arena

10 November: Bangkok — Impact Arena

16 November: Taipei — Taipei Arena

30 November: Jakarta — Beach City International Stadium

4 December: Hong Kong — AsiaWorld-Arena

10 December: Manila — SM Mall of Asia Arena

14 December: Seoul — Gocheok Sky Dome