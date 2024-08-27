FHC bullish on tourism business in 2025

Gotianun-led Filinvest Hospitality Corporation (FHC) is optimistic about tourism business next year.

“We’re opening in the first quarter of 2025. So, pretty confident about that, and then we’re doing Crimson Clark in Mimosa and then were doing in the middle of a full-scale renovation of our Crimson Mactan,” FHC first senior vice president Francis Gotianun said on the sidelines of the Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines’ 3rd general membership and Investor Relations Forum in Makati City.

“We’re very bullish. We can really see the tourism numbers starting to come back up. Very strong domestic. International, still a little bit below, but we think we’ll catch up,” he added, noting that there are more other projects yet to be announced, probably by the end of the year.

Strong demand for Baguio

Gotianun said the FHC is forecasting a “very strong demand for Baguio.”

“I think Baguio, at least for me, holds a very special place in my heart. Lots of summers were spent there. I really believe that it is a top domestic destination. And there haven’t been many new hotels that have opened in Baguio in the recent years, so we feel that there’s pent-up demand in the market,” he said.

Last June, FHC topped off its latest hotel development, Grafik Hotel Collection, to rise within Camp John Hay with a total investment of P2.7 billion. It is eyed to open in the first quarter of 2025.

The hotel will offer 256 upscale accommodations, five food and beverage outlets, a grand ballroom, meeting spaces, and a spa.

“I think we’re on track for the 2025 opening. Some hiccups, but, you know, like any construction… but we’re still pretty confident for the 2025 opening,” Gotianun said.

Asked for long-term plans for hotel expansion, he said they are targeting adding close to 2,000 room keys, in which the priority areas would include Baguio, Clark, Pampanga and Bohol.