Faster departure clearance for OFWs expected

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) stated that the integration of the system with the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) system resulted in faster processing of departure clearances for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

In line with the goal of “Bagong Immigration towards the Bagong Pilipinas,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco claims that this integration is a key component of the Bureau’s modernization plan.

Tansingco stated that the OEC, or OFW Pass, acts as an exit clearance and authenticates Filipino workers’ employment overseas. Immigration clearance times have been greatly accelerated by the new system integration, which gives the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the BI real-time data exchange capabilities.

He added that this advances the idea of a green lane for OFWs. Tansingco emphasized the benefits of this integrated system: “Incorporating the OEC into our system represents a significant improvement in BI’s modernization efforts. This update will allow OFWs to acquire immigration clearances more quickly and efficiently. By facilitating real-time data sharing with the DMW, we hope to assure a more streamlined process.”

With the use of this integrated system, OEC details can be verified instantly, giving OFWs a seamless experience as they get ready for their overseas job. All departing OFWs will get their immigration clearance right away if no irregularities are found.

The DMW has also committed to maintaining its personnel stationed at the airports, who will give assistance to the concerns of OFWs.

Tansingco further stated that the BI and DMW’s partnership aims to provide a seamless experience for our modern-day heroes. They should expect more improvements in the future aimed at providing a better experience for OFWs.