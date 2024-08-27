Fashion’s State of inclusivity

Fashion at the trade show was eye candy for the style-spotting spectator.
The four-day Artefino fair held at the Fifth at Rockwell was an exciting runway filled with distinct looks noteworthy of spotlight attention.
The statement was all about the beauty of uniqueness from street to artisanal wear. Style came in all shapes, sizes and beyond the mold. There is no guide from the chic and followed style setters in this age of inclusivity.
Fashion now in this current culture presents an endless range of looks of comfort dressing. Even the basic and classics have evolved into something not so ordinary. Gone are the days when you blend with the crowd — to stand out has become the new normal. There are no rules, guides and boundaries in the new school of style. The vibe of individuality is cool, and this is the current fashion rule!