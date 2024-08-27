SOCIAL SET

Fashion’s State of inclusivity

Gone are the days when you blend with the crowd — to stand out has become the new normal. 
SOFA founder Loralee Baron Soong.
Fashion at the trade show was eye candy for the style-spotting spectator. 

The four-day Artefino fair held at the Fifth at Rockwell was an exciting runway filled with distinct looks noteworthy of spotlight attention.

Artefino’s Marimel Francisco.
Bella and Tasha Mañosa Tanjutco.
Casa Juan’s Michelle Asense Fontelera.
CES Drilon
Designer Jaggy Glarino.
Domesticity’s Mariel San Agustin.
The statement was all about the beauty of uniqueness from street to artisanal wear.  Style came in all shapes, sizes and beyond the mold.  There is no guide from the chic and followed style setters in this age of inclusivity.

Georgia Schulze del Rosario.
ICHAEL
INA Santiago
JO Ann Bitagcol
MARGA Nograles
Max, Trude and Katrina Lizares.
Fashion now in this current culture presents an endless range of looks of comfort dressing. Even the basic and classics have evolved into something not so ordinary. Gone are the days when you blend with the crowd — to stand out has become the new normal.  There are no rules, guides and boundaries in the new school of style. The vibe of individuality is cool, and this is the current fashion rule! 

Modeka’s Bubbles Bermudez.
Seven Pantry’s Patty Pineda and Isa Cruz.
Alegre’s Techie Hagedorn.
SOFA’s Madz Constantino
Spruce Designs’ Pat Pastelero Tanedo
Will Mueco, Ino Caluza, Jor-el Espina and JR Arce.
