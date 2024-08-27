Everyday womenswear

The latest collection is essentially a range of lounge pieces with embroidered designs that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern touches. These elevated everyday wear items offer both style and ease. Both Esperanza and Sabrina come in bright, cheerful colors.

For the Tilia collection, both weavers and embroiderers are trained to execute their work with excellence and precision. Beautiful and unique designs are meticulously applied to each hablon fabric. The designs are then sent to sewers who create relaxed, carefree, easy-to-wear silhouettes suited for the quintessential Tilia woman.

Tilia will be featured at MaArte Fair from 29 August to 1 September in Room 514 at The Peninsula Manila, Makati City.