Everyday womenswear

Tilia is a line of carefree, relaxed and easy-to-wear clothing designed for the modern woman’s everyday use. Modern and practical, this range of wardrobe essentials is handcrafted for effortless dressing. Tilia represents the result of extensive collaboration, from the intricate details to the weaving and sewing — truly a team effort. This is what we now call everyday wear.
This holiday season, Tilia’s latest collection, titled “Babae,” offers a contemporary interpretation of womanhood through design. The collection features two female characters: Esperanza, who is strong, simple and straightforward, using neutral tones and cotton linen fabrics; and Sabrina, who is more feminine and flirty, incorporating vibrant hues with appliqué using hablon and simple embroidery. In Hiligaynon, hablon means to weave. Hablon, made from polyester cotton, is known for its durability. The hablon fabric used in Tilia’s collection is hand-loomed by a community of women weavers from Kabankalan, Negros Occidental.
The latest collection is essentially a range of lounge pieces with embroidered designs that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern touches. These elevated everyday wear items offer both style and ease. Both Esperanza and Sabrina come in bright, cheerful colors.
For the Tilia collection, both weavers and embroiderers are trained to execute their work with excellence and precision. Beautiful and unique designs are meticulously applied to each hablon fabric. The designs are then sent to sewers who create relaxed, carefree, easy-to-wear silhouettes suited for the quintessential Tilia woman.
Tilia will be featured at MaArte Fair from 29 August to 1 September in Room 514 at The Peninsula Manila, Makati City.