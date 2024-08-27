Comelec dismisses 133 to 134 party-list applications, citing 'misrepresentation'

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Tuesday that it has dismissed about 133 to 134 party-list applications out of 191, citing misrepresentation.

In a press conference, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the poll body has only accredited 34 party-list groups.

"We dismissed most of them because we honestly believe that they do not belong in the marginalized and underrepresented sector," Garcia explained.

There are still 26 partylists awaiting accreditation.

He added that the Commission will now require party-list organizations to submit 10 nominees only.

"Kapag na-exhaust yung 10, hindi na po kami papayag ng kahit sinong kapalit sa kahit sino sa sampu (When the 10 nominees have been exhausted, we will no longer allow substitutions)," Garcia said.

"Para matigil na po yung perennial practice na lima ang pinapa-submit pagkatapos ng eleksyon [at] nanalo, pinapalitan, lahat maysakit (So we can put a stop to the perennial practice that all five nominees will be replaced after a partylist wins)," he added.

Garcia emphasized that this practice amounts to misrepresentation.