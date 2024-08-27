China thwarts PCG’s resupply mission at Escoda Shoal 

Outnumbered by the Chinese vessels at the Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, two Philippine Coast Guard vessels failed to push through their resupply mission for the Filipino sailors stationed aboard the country’s BRP Teresa Magbanua on 26 August.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Coast Guard spokesperson for the WPS, said the six China Coast Guard (CCG) ships and three People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships intimidated and harassed the PCG’s BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engaño, set to deliver food and fuel supplies to the BRP Teresa Magbanua anchored in the area.

“We had a distance of 20 nautical miles away from the disposal ship. From this location, we didn't pursue the mission already. We came up with a risk assessment whether it is still advisable for the Philippine Coast Guard to pursue the mission or we're just going to not to proceed anymore because of two considerations,” Tarriela told reporters during a press conference in Manila on Tuesday.

Tarriela also noted a large number of Chinese Maritime Militia vessels swarming around Escoda Shoal.

“We're also anticipating that we also have to deal with these 36 Chinese maritime militia vessels and then, one Chinese Coast Guard vessel and a rescue ship in the area,” he said.

“The next problem is, how can we be able to enter Escoda Shoal and complete the resupply operation if we are anticipating that this number of Chinese maritime militia will also be there,” he added.

Tarriela also pointed out the need to discontinue the resupply mission due to imminent weather approaching them at that time.

With many Chinese vessels, Tarriela admitted, “it is really difficult for the Philippine Coast Guard to resupply BRP Teresa Magbanua right now.”

“But, as far as the Philippine Coast Guard is concerned, we are coming up with different strategies to ensure that we can still provide essential supplies to all our personnel,” he further noted.

He refused to disclose such strategies in public due to operational concerns.

The PCG vessels sailed from Buliluyan port in Palawan to Escoda Shoal.

Not permanently anchored

On the other hand, Tarriela denied the speculations that the Philippines is eyeing the permanent deployment of BRP Teresa Magbanua at the shoal.

“First of all, Teresa Magbanua, it remains to be a highly operational vessel. It is still in operation. It hasn't been destroyed like what the Chinese government is saying,” he stressed.

Tarriela explained the primary objective of the BRP Teresa Magbanua’s deployment in the area.

“The only objective, why Teresa Magbanua was anchored inside the Escoda Shoal, is because, if you can recall, way back in April—we monitored that alleged small-scale reclamation activities are going on in Escoda Shoal,” he said.

He emphasized that the PCG’s deployment of vessels in the area is not intended to provoke or escalate tensions but to protect the country’s sovereign rights over the disputed waters.

“We would like to have a Coast Guard vessel there that can monitor the activities of—not just the Chinese maritime militia—but even other poachers that would encroach our exclusive economic zone,” he added.

No reason to withdraw

Tarriela said there’s no definite timeline for when the BRP Teresa Magbanua will be replaced by another ship or pulled out from the Escoda Shoal.

He also stressed there’s no reason for the Philippines to withdraw its coast guard assets in the area.

“Our deployment of our Coast Guard vessel in Skoda Showis in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and if there is one state actor that violates and no longer adheres to the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award—that will only be the People's Republic of China,” he said.

Tarriela lamented China’s excessive deployment of its maritime forces.

“It just goes to show that they are blatantly disregarding the provisions of UNCLOS and no longer respect the 2016 Arbitral Award,” he said.

Prior to these latest intimidations from PCG’s Chinese counterparts, the CCG vessels deliberately rammed and fired water cannons at the BRP Datu Sanday of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) while sailing at Escoda Shoal over the weekend.

Tarriela reiterated that Escoda Shoal lies within the country’s EEZ.