Change is here, see the future

Who would have thought that one day, your OOTD would feature sunglasses that literally switches in color?
Ray-Ban just made that happen. The Ray-Ban Change Collection is the first-ever collection of light-responsive frames that just dropped in the Philippines at Vision Express Podium in Ortigas.
These frames are built different. Using some crazy-cool UV-activated dyes, the Change Collection shifts its color game in seconds when exposed to sunlight. The brighter the light, the bolder the patterns, so your frames are constantly serving looks that match your vibe and surroundings. Indoors? Subtle and sleek. Outdoors? Bold and loud. These frames stay stylish no matter the setting.
Crafted from premium cellulose acetate, each pair of Ray-Bans in this collection is carefully made through a steam block assembly process — meaning you’re getting the best of fashion, tech and function all in one.
The collection features the iconic Wayfarer Change model in four dreamy shades — Opal Gray, Opal Brown, Opal Light Blue and Opal Blue — each ready to show off eye-catching patterns under the sun.
At the grand launch, Vision Express also celebrated the opening of its 62nd store at Podium Mall, proving their dedication to next-level, personalized eye care. Managing director Neelam Gopwani hit it home with this, “Every detail matters at Vision Express because we know your vision isn’t just a necessity — it’s a reflection of who you are.”
Vision Express is also flexing its new Vision Bot+ tech, an AI-powered eye exam tool that does the whole process in under three minutes.
Beyond just checking your vision, Vision Bot+ takes it a step further by pre-screening for conditions like diabetes and hypertension.
Fun fact: I personally tried Vision Bot+ and while I’m not at risk for diabetes or hypertension, it did tell me I should keep an eye on my lungs.
If you’re looking to level up your style and get futuristic eye care, now’s your moment.
The Ray-Ban Change Collection is here, blending fashion, tech, and health like never before.