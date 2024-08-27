Change is here, see the future

Who would have thought that one day, your OOTD would feature sunglasses that literally switches in color?

Ray-Ban just made that happen. The Ray-Ban Change Collection is the first-ever collection of light-responsive frames that just dropped in the Philippines at Vision Express Podium in Ortigas.

These frames are built different. Using some crazy-cool UV-activated dyes, the Change Collection shifts its color game in seconds when exposed to sunlight. The brighter the light, the bolder the patterns, so your frames are constantly serving looks that match your vibe and surroundings. Indoors? Subtle and sleek. Outdoors? Bold and loud. These frames stay stylish no matter the setting.