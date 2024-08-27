Bulacan confirms entry of ASF

BOCAUE, Bulacan — The Bulacan Veterinary Office has confirmed the entry of the African swine fever (ASF) in this town.

During a recent check of vehicles, 80 pigs that all tested ASF positive were held at a checkpoint in Bocaue.

According to Bulacan Veterinary Office Provincial Director Voltaire Bosinang, they take test samples and submit these samples to the laboratory. He added that Bocaue is already in the red zone, while the office is still waiting for the results for the samples taken in the town of Sta. Maria.

The National ASF Prevention and Control Program of the Department of Agriculture has already released Bulletin 2024-08-02 that states that these three barangays in the towns of Bocaue and Bulacan are positive for ASF.

The bulletin also cited that the town of Mexico in Pampanga, and the Tarlac City have both one barangay each that are positive for ASF.

Director Bosinang reminded everyone that the ASF virus is not only carried by pigs, but by humans as well, citing that agents and transporters of pigs from farm may also be the carrier of the virus.

The official cited that in the southern area, one of the biggest factors is the multiple number of agents that spread the disease from their animals, adding that they don’t see it since it is a virus.

Bosinang advised traders and agents that before entering farms, they should clean their bodies, change footwear, wear clean clothes, wear gloves and masks.

He added that stricter measures should be implemented upon entering slaughterhouses, including the delivery, just like in Sta. Maria where there is a schedule of delivery and slaughter of pigs.

Sta. Maria’s public slaughterhouse operates on a schedule as the slaughter operation occurs from five in the afternoon until after midnight, and is only allowed to slaughter 80 pigs a day. The slaughterhouse ensures that these pigs should have a mark from the meat inspection service or pertinent travel permits.