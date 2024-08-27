BSP presents Marcos with commemorative coins in celebration of 75th anniversary

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) presented President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. its 7,500-Piso Gold and 750-Piso Silver commemorative coins.

This came as the BSP celebrates 75th anniversary of central banking in the Philippines.

On the obverse side of both the gold and silver non-circulation legal tender coins, the BSP featured the Intendencia, also known as the Aduana Building located in Intramuros, Manila.

The Intendencia served as the first headquarters of the Central Bank of the Philippines.

On the reverse side, the coins show markings of the year “1949,” the 75th-anniversary logo in color, the inscription “Celebrating 75 Years of Central Banking in the Philippines,” the BSP Seal, and the year “2024.”

The designs also highlighted the diamond anniversary, marking 75 years of central banking in the country.

The BSP minted the coins with a mirror-like finish, utilizing the latest digital printing technology.

The BSP said it will announce when the commemorative coins will be available for purchase.