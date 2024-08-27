Brownlee hits career-best 51 points, carries Ginebra past San Miguel

Justin Brownlee registered a career-high 51 points to carry Barangay Ginebra San Miguel past San Miguel Beer, 108-102, and barge in the win column in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The three-time Best Import winner flexed his scoring prowess to bounce back mightily from a quiet performance in the Gin Kings’ opening-day loss to Rain or Shine in Candon, Ilocos Sur last Saturday.

Brownlee shot 18-of-29 from the field including the dagger basket off a strong drive to the hoop in the last 28.1 seconds to put the game away.

He grabbed 13 rebounds, had six steals and five assists for the Gin Kings for a complete game in a rebound outing following an 18-point outing in Ginebra’s loss where he shot 7-of-21 from the field.

“My intention was just to do whatever to win the game,” Brownlee said.

Beermen import Jordan Adams tied the game at 102 with over two minutes left before Japeth Aguilar scored back-to-back baskets including a perfect pick-and-roll play off an assist from Brownlee to give the Gin Kings a 106-102 lead with 1:21 left.

San Miguel came out empty-handed in the next couple of possessions before Ginebra got the crucial break of the game, winning a challenge off a backcourt violation called on Brownlee.

Ginebra made good its possession as Brownlee scored on a drive.

Aguilar finished with 21 points, rookie RJ Abarrientos had 13 markers while Scottie Thompson and Stephen Holt combined for 12.

The Beermen slid to a 2-1 win-loss record.

Adams had 23 points, June Mar Fajardo posted 17 points and 17 rebounds while CJ Perez got 14 for San Miguel.

Terrence Romeo and Jeron Teng added 13 and 12 points, respectively, in a lost cause.

Box scores:

GINEBRA (108) –-- Brownlee 51, J.Aguilar 21, Abarrientos 13, Thompson 7, Holt 5, Ahanmisi 4, Go 4, Tenorio 3, Cu 0, Adamos 0, Garcia 0

SAN MIGUEL (102) –-- Adams 23, Fajardo 17, Perez 14, Romeo 13, Teng 12, Ross 5, Rosales 4, Trollano 4, Cruz 4, Manuel 4, Tautuaa 2, Lassiter 0

Quarters: 24-24, 46-46, 74-79, 108-102