Bong Go supports fire victims' recovery in Cavite

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was in Cavite City on Monday, 26 August, alongside Mayor Denver Reyes Chua, to extend financial aid and material support to fire victims.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in his remarks at the distribution event.

Go also partnered with the National Housing Authority to grant financial aid to victims for the purpose of rebuilding their homes under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). He also distributed food, clothes, vitamins, and other supplies to 746 households from the area.

“Itinaguyod natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kakailanganin upang makapagpatayo muli ng maayos na tirahan,” Go explained.

EHAP aims to provide immediate relief and support to families who have lost their homes due to disasters such as fires, typhoons, and earthquakes.

Go thanked the other officials present at the distribution event, including Mayor Chua, Vice Mayor Raleigh Rusit, Councilors Mau Lu, Edmund Tirona, Marrian Pinzon, Renan Montoya, Jun Novero, Doods Nuguid, Marc Serrano, Mark Amparo, and Jet Barrera, among others.

Go's policy push against fire

Senator Go continues to advocate for Senate Bill No. 192, which aims to establish a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This proposed measure would boost disaster victims' access to affordable housing through government-funded rental subsidies.

Go also highlighted the importance of enhancing the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). He is the author and co-sponsor of the BFP Modernization Act of 2021 (Republic Act No. 11589), which mandates a ten-year modernization program to improve the BFP's operations by recruiting more firefighters, acquiring advanced equipment, and developing specialized training.

It also requires the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo, uunahin ko palagi ang kapakanan at buhay ng aking kapwa Pilipino. Minsan lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang kabutihan at tulong ang puwede nating ibigay sa kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon,” Go ended.