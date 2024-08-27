BI eyes border control digitalization

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday announced that it is already moving toward digitalization of its services and construction of a new headquarters building in Macapagal Avenue.

BI deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said that digitalization will enhance border control functions, focusing on human trafficking in line with the Anti-Trafficking Law.

The new building — currently under construction — will house the BI Main and Annex Smart Building, complementing the bureau’s e-services.

“Because we’re trying to enhance our services to our clients and countrymen as well,” Mabulac said.

He added that the agency is also implementing the Advance Passenger Information System to “vet or check” passengers before they board their planes.

Mabulac said the BI is institutionalizing and developing equipment with multimodal biometrics and security features for border stamps.

These electronic travel systems will improve passenger information digitalization, with economic and health benefits for the country and more convenient border control for those transacting online.