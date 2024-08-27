Balm for your lips

For 30 years, the Nuxe Rêve de Miel Collection has been known for its moisturizing honey-based products with botanical oils. It began in 1994 when founder Aliza Jabès aimed to create a honey balm for lips. Despite an initial error that made the balm thick, the formula proved very effective, leading to the iconic Nuxe Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Balm.
Unlock the secret to smooth, healthy lips with Nuxe Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Balm. Made with 100-percent natural ingredients, this balm nourishes, repairs and softens very dry and sensitive lips. It combines Lavender Honey from Provence, propolis and beeswax to soothe and nourish, while grapefruit and lemon notes add a delightful touch. It’s so popular that one jar is sold every minute globally.
Try other Nuxe Rêve de Miel favorites for perfect lips. The Nuxe Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Care 10ml is a new, transparent oil that hydrates with honey and organic Camelina Oil without feeling sticky. Use the foam applicator for a glossy finish anytime.
The Nuxe Rêve de Miel Lip Moisturizing Stick is perfect for all-day hydration, with a light, non-sticky formula.
For a pink glow, use the Nuxe Very Rose Hydrating Lip Balm before your lipstick to enhance hold and keep lips smooth with rose oil extract.