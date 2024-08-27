Balm for your lips

Try other Nuxe Rêve de Miel favorites for perfect lips. The Nuxe Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Care 10ml is a new, transparent oil that hydrates with honey and organic Camelina Oil without feeling sticky. Use the foam applicator for a glossy finish anytime.

The Nuxe Rêve de Miel Lip Moisturizing Stick is perfect for all-day hydration, with a light, non-sticky formula.

For a pink glow, use the Nuxe Very Rose Hydrating Lip Balm before your lipstick to enhance hold and keep lips smooth with rose oil extract.