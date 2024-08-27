3 Cebu City barangays affected by ASF

The Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) reported yesterday, 27 August that three barangays have been affected by African Swine Fever (ASF): Babag, Bonbon, and Pulangbato.

Dr. Alice Utlang, DVMF chief, in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, clarified that the disease in the area was under control.

Utlang's statements contrast with a memorandum from the Talisay City Livestock and Poultry Center dated 1 August, 2024, which claimed that 15 barangays in Cebu City were confirmed to have ASF.

Utlang insisted that the information from Talisay City is incorrect, as the list refers to the 2023 confirmed and suspected ASF cases. She stressed that the information should be corrected to prevent confusion and panic among hog raisers in the upland barangays of the city.

Utlang also noted that the DVMF continues its intensified surveillance and monitoring measures, along with a constant information and education campaign with hog farmers to curb the disease.

The Talisay City memorandum identified Barangays Tisa, Budlaan, Bulacao, Busay, Adlaon, Cambinocot, San Jose, Pit-os, Paril, Kalunasan, Pulangbato, Toong, Malubog, Mabini, and Agsungot as affected by ASF.