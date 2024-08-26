Why ‘Lavender Fields’ takes us on a journey of revenge and redemption

No! Lavender Fields is neither a distant cousin nor in any way related to “Strawberry Fields,” the iconic Beatles song from the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. The name is derived from a character in the drama directed by Emmanuel Palo and Jojo Saguin, where everything is larger than life. The melodramatic elements are at their most controlled, and the road to revenge and redemption is arduous and treacherous. Indeed, this series screams that “hell is other people!”

The narrative

The biggest draw of Lavender Fields is its narrative. As the saying goes, there are many ways to skin a cat, and here, the element of revenge is presented in its most delicious and unpredictable manner. No spoilers on how the narrative unfolds. What everyone is witnessing in the many teaser clips are just bits and pieces of a more complicated and compelling story.

The familiar tropes are present — an innocent flower farm damsel meets a bloodied, ruggedly handsome stranger she rescues. Jasmin Flores (Jodi Sta. Maria) falls in love with Arthur (Jericho Rosales). Despite many warnings from her mother (Lotlot de Leon), Jasmin is over the moon with Arthur, and when reality begins to catch up with the lovers, the more exciting parts of the story unfold.

Another trope — Arthur is married to Iris (Janine Gutierrez) in a loveless and unhappy marriage. Yet another trope emerges: Daddy dearest (Edu Manzano) does not want his only daughter to be unhappy and expects Tyrone (the real name and identity of Rosales’ character) to do everything to make her happy and emotionally secure.