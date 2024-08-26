Why ‘Lavender Fields’ takes us on a journey of revenge and redemption

No! Lavender Fields is neither a distant cousin nor in any way related to “Strawberry Fields,” the iconic Beatles song from the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. The name is derived from a character in the drama directed by Emmanuel Palo and Jojo Saguin, where everything is larger than life. The melodramatic elements are at their most controlled, and the road to revenge and redemption is arduous and treacherous. Indeed, this series screams that “hell is other people!”
The narrative
The biggest draw of Lavender Fields is its narrative. As the saying goes, there are many ways to skin a cat, and here, the element of revenge is presented in its most delicious and unpredictable manner. No spoilers on how the narrative unfolds. What everyone is witnessing in the many teaser clips are just bits and pieces of a more complicated and compelling story.
The familiar tropes are present — an innocent flower farm damsel meets a bloodied, ruggedly handsome stranger she rescues. Jasmin Flores (Jodi Sta. Maria) falls in love with Arthur (Jericho Rosales). Despite many warnings from her mother (Lotlot de Leon), Jasmin is over the moon with Arthur, and when reality begins to catch up with the lovers, the more exciting parts of the story unfold.
Another trope — Arthur is married to Iris (Janine Gutierrez) in a loveless and unhappy marriage. Yet another trope emerges: Daddy dearest (Edu Manzano) does not want his only daughter to be unhappy and expects Tyrone (the real name and identity of Rosales’ character) to do everything to make her happy and emotionally secure.
Another major factor that makes ‘Lavender Fields’ a gripping watch, keeping you glued to your seat, is the cast of great actors who bring authenticity and vulnerability to their respective characters.
Still another trope: Tyrone wants out of the relationship and from the family that dictates his present and future. There are many more tropes in Lavender Fields, but what adds a layer of freshness and uniqueness to them is its exposition, which reveals not only the black and white but also the many shades of grey in between, all the characters involved in the unfolding tropes.
There is a cinematic gloss and feel to the moving pictures that one views. Apparent restraint is shown, especially in scenes that tick like bombs about to explode. During the preview held at Cinema 11 of Gateway 2 Mall, the collective sighs and shouts, the instantaneous applause after highly charged scenes and the appreciation for the new drama were undoubtedly electric, palpable and sincere.
Acting heavyweights
Jodi is sugar and spice and all things saccharine as Jasmin. On the flip side, revenge is best served when you’re at your most glamorous, as seen in Lavender Fields.
Jericho is the true drama king of the Star Magic kingdom. When you watch him as Arthur/Tyrone, you immediately forget Piolo Pascual, who? Joshua Garcia, who is he again? And John Lloyd Cruz, ay! Sino nga yun (Who is he)?
Janine — if the late great Cherie Gil were still alive, I’m sure she would proclaim Gutierrez as her heiress, specializing in the glamorous antagonist role. Gutierrez as Iris is devastatingly beautiful: Check. Wicked, twisted with no remorse: Double check. Body beautiful, styled to perfection: Triple check.
Authority, commitment, gravitas and experience — these qualities come alive thanks to Miss Maricel Soriano and masters Albert Martinez and Edu. This stellar trio brings heart, passion and sincerity to their respective characters: Aster Fields, Zandro Fernandez and Vitto Benevidez.
You don’t need big roles to make an impression and leave a mark, as evidenced by Lotlot, Soliman Cruz, Thoy Reyes, Markus Patterson and the henchmen who will make you afraid — very afraid — Victor Neri.
Adding the power of electric youth to the Lavender Fields universe are the new Star Magic hopes: Jana Agoncillo, Krystal Mejes, Miguel Vergara and Marc Santiago.
It cannot be denied that directors Emmanuel and Jojo skillfully guided their impressive ensemble of actors. The brilliance, hard work and passion they brought to their respective roles were evident during the cinematic presentation of the one-week pilot episode shown at the afternoon press preview.
As for the kind of morality we will encounter on this journey of redemption and revenge in Lavender Fields, we will discover it in time as the full story and its many twists and turns unfold. What is certain is that this television drama did not scrimp on its narrative, artistic, and production values, nor on the strong performances from its major and minor characters.
Lavender Fields is slated to air on Netflix on 30 August, and on iWantTFC the following day. The free TV broadcast will be on 2 September on A2Z and TV5.