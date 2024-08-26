Victoria shaken by 3.0 magnitude earthquake in Gippsland region

The Daily Mail reported that a magnitude three earthquake hit Victoria's Gippsland region on Monday night, rattling hundreds of residents. The earthquake, which struck at 7:45 p.m., had its epicenter at Sandy Point near Wilsons Promontory and was likely felt in surrounding areas including Foster, Inverloch, Buffalo, and Leongatha. The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers, with experts noting that quakes at such shallow depths tend to be felt more strongly.

This event comes just three weeks after a larger 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Victoria’s high country on 7 August. Geoscience Australia reportedly received 70 reports of the recent earthquake within an hour, reflecting the growing concern over seismic activity in the region.