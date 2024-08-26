NEWS

Victoria shaken by 3.0 magnitude earthquake in Gippsland region

Geoscience Australia image shows the epicenter of the 3.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Victoria's Gippsland region, with the tremor originating near Sandy Point.
Geoscience Australia image shows the epicenter of the 3.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Victoria's Gippsland region, with the tremor originating near Sandy Point.Photo from Geoscience Australia
Published on

The Daily Mail reported that a magnitude three earthquake hit Victoria's Gippsland region on Monday night, rattling hundreds of residents. The earthquake, which struck at 7:45 p.m., had its epicenter at Sandy Point near Wilsons Promontory and was likely felt in surrounding areas including Foster, Inverloch, Buffalo, and Leongatha. The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers, with experts noting that quakes at such shallow depths tend to be felt more strongly.

This event comes just three weeks after a larger 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Victoria’s high country on 7 August. Geoscience Australia reportedly received 70 reports of the recent earthquake within an hour, reflecting the growing concern over seismic activity in the region.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph