UAAP Season 87 to open ‘With a Smile’

All eyes will be on 90s pop icon, Eraserheads, when the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 fires off on 7 September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Marcus Adoro, Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala, who formed the country’s most iconic rock band inside the University of the Philippines’ Diliman campus, will share their music with the UAAP community and sports fans at large, all in the spirit of the season theme of “Stronger. Better. Together.”

Season 87 host UP has no doubt that the Eraserheads’ reunion will be an unforgettable moment in time as they culminate the colorful yet meaningful festivities that will also feature other topnotch performers, supported by Palawan Pay, Converge ICT Solutions, CDO Foodsphere and Strong Group Athletics.

“We’re happy that the Eraserheads are going to share their magic with the UAAP as we start Season 87,” UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol said.

“They reached the top, disbanded, reunited, and now, they’ve already gone full circle with their homecoming at UP and the UAAP. They are true music icons and legends and our national pride.”

Just a week ago, the source of timeless songs such as “Ligaya,” “Ang Huling El Bimbo” and “With a Smile” received the Gawad Oblation Award — the highest distinction that UP bestows on its alumni for their significant contributions and extraordinary service.

Now, the Eraserheads are showing love to their alma mater as the main event of the grand opening ceremony, which will have separate tickets from the season-opener between the Fighting Maroons and Ateneo de Manila University later in the day.

Two weeks before that, however, the ramp up to the new season will already be underway with all eight UAAP member-schools putting their hands together as one during their respective pep rallies.

Host UP will visit the seven other universities to gift them with a symbolic, LED-lit torch that is meant to be displayed throughout the year and will be taken off its perch at the end of the season, reminiscent of the extinguishing of the Olympic Flame at the end of The Games.

Also, UP has invited each school to interpret the season theme and express it through art on a large canvas to be called “The Unity Wall,” which is expected to be exhibited in playing venues throughout the year.