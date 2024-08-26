Three male Chinese nationals apprehended for robbery with physical injury

The Pasay City police station arrested three Chinese nationals in connection with a robbery with physical injury case at a residential building in Barangay 5, Pasay City.

The arrest was made possible through a coordinated effort by local security personnel and the Pasay City police.

Reports showed the incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, 26 August, when the victim, identified as alias Chenghuan, a 25-year-old male Chinese national, sought assistance from the building's security personnel.

Initial investigation showed the victim was assaulted and robbed by the suspects, identified as alias Shipeng, 32, You Liang, 36, and Hai Tao, 29, all male Chinese nationals temporarily residing in Metro Manila.

The suspects forcibly took ₱310,000.00 from the victim through online transactions using Alipay, WeChat Pay, and USTD.

The victim managed to seek help, leading the security personnel to contact the police.

Officers from Sub-station 1 of Pasay City Police Station responded promptly, resulting in the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of two folded knives and their cell phones.

The suspects are currently detained at the Pasay City Police Station where complaints are being prepared against them.