Teves seeks UN intervention as extradition looms

Expelled Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has opted to seek the intercession of the United Nations in a last-ditch effort to prevent his extradition to the Philippines over charges linking him to the broad daylight murder of provincial governor Roel Degamo and 10 others.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ local counsel, said the request before the UN Commission on Human Rights was filed last week.

The lawyer said they cited “human rights violations and political persecution” as the basis for bringing their case to the UN.

Timor-Leste Court of Appeals is expected to hand down its ruling on Teves’ motion for reconsideration soon.

Previously, Topacio revealed that their motion for reconsideration includes ancillary issues that need to be resolved.

Topacio confirmed that there are also several other appeals regarding various other incidents.

The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated Teves, along with several others, as terrorists.

A regional trial court in Manila has also authorized the release of a warrant for Teves’ arrest, along with several other respondents, in connection with the death of Degamo and several civilians on 4 March 2023.