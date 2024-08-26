Taytay mayor draws flak over ‘aid’

Taytay Mayor Allan de Leon has recently drawn flak on social media for distributing packs of rice bearing his name as netizens said that the move is allegedly “a form of early campaigning.”

The local chief executive of Taytay is believed to be eyeing a second term in the 2025 midterm elections.

In a Facebook post, a netizen was particularly referring to packs of rice bearing the name of the mayor who is expected to file a certificate of candidacy next month, adding that the aid was being distributed by De Leon every time he goes around the five barangays in Taytay.

The mayor was allegedly violating the “Anti-Epal Act” where government officials — either elected or appointed — are strictly prohibited to promote personal interest using programs, projects, and initiatives funded by the government.

To recall, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed local elective officials not to interfere on the payout of government’s financial assistance from various government agencies.

“Let’s not get involved in government projects. The Code of Conduct of Government Officials requires public officials and employees to be more circumspect in their activities especially with the 2025 midterm election fast approaching,” according to Pinoy Ako, a non-government organization monitoring corrupt government officials.

In 2019, the DILG issued a memorandum directing officials from various cities and provinces not to attend and interfere in the distribution of payout under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“The payouts of the DSWD, among other programs, is apolitical. We cannot and will not tolerate any politician to speak during the release of assistance. The payout cannot be linked to any politician, candidate or political party,” DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said.

DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comment from De Leon but has yet to receive a response.