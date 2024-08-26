A Norwegian traveler has set a personal record for audacity at Munich airport, managing to board a plane without a ticket not once, but twice in two days — a feat that might make him the most stubborn stowaway ever.

The 39-year-old first pulled off his stunt on 4 August, sneaking past security like a ninja on a mission. When passengers were supposed to scan their boarding passes, he perfected the art of “close-standing,” casually sidling up to another traveler and breezing through the gate without so much as a beep.

He then waltzed right past the airline staff and onto the plane, clearly feeling like James Bond — if James Bond forgot his seat assignment.

Unfortunately for our determined hero, the flight was fully booked, and his undercover operation came crashing down when he realized he was the only passenger without a seat. Busted, he was handed over to the police, who gave him a stern talking-to before letting him go.

But if you thought that would be the end of the story, you clearly underestimated this guy’s dedication to free travel. The very next day, our fearless Norwegian returned to the scene of his crime, employing the same sneaky tactics.

This time, he found himself on a flight to Sweden, where he must have felt pretty pleased with himself — until he landed in Stockholm and tried to catch a return flight to Munich immediately. Airport staff, sensing something was amiss with this sudden jet-setting lifestyle, called the police again.

According to police spokesperson Sebastian Pinta, the man wasn’t dangerous, just really, really determined to travel for free. Now, he’s under investigation for unlawful entry and transport fraud, while Munich airport authorities are left wondering how they got outwitted twice.