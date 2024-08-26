SPD ops collar 79 most wanted

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Monday announced that its operatives arrested 79 wanted individuals in their 29th warrant day operations.

Operations were conducted across the cities of Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Las Piñas, Pasay, Makati, Taguig and the Municipality of Pateros on 23 August from early morning until midnight.

These coordinated efforts led to the arrest of 79 individuals, including three Top Most Wanted Persons, 34 Most Wanted Persons and 42 Other Wanted Persons.

The warrant day operations were conducted with precision and coordination across all units under the SPD, resulting in significant achievements.

The Makati City Police Station conducted 10 operations, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals, while Taguig City police station carried out 7 operations.

Meantime, the Pasay City Police conducted 16 operations, Muntinlupa City 13 operations, Las Piñas City police station 16 operations, Parañaque City 12 operations, Pateros Municipal police station two operations.

Also, the District Special Operations Unit conducted one operation, District Mobile Force Battalion one operation, District Traffic Unit and District Anti-Carnapping Unit one operation.

The SPD said they remain steadfast in their mission to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of the community.

SPD director Police Brig. General Leon Victor Z. Rosete said the success of the 29th Warrant Day operation is a testament to the dedication and coordinated efforts of all units involved.

He also praised the officers and men for their dedication and emphasized the SPD’s continuous commitment to pursue criminals and keep the Southern Metro safe.