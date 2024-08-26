Sheila Guo now under Senate’s custody

The Philippine Senate on Monday said it has already taken custody of arrested Sheila Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, tagged in alleged criminal activities of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Senate spokesperson Arnel Jose Bañas said the National Bureau of Investigation has formally transferred the custody of Sheila Guo to the Senate at 12:29 p.m. today.

Bañas said the Senate medical team has already examined Guo to ensure she will remain physically and mentally healthy.

“The Senate security team led by Sergeant-at-Arms, Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan, PA (Ret), has assured the protection and safety of Guo inside the Senate premises,” Bañas noted.

He added a round-the-clock security team is posted near Guo’s accommodation.

“Further updates will be issued as they develop,” he said.

Sheila, along with Alice Guo’s other sibling, Wesley Guo, and their parents, have a standing arrest order issued by the Senate for their refusal to appear in the ongoing investigation into the operations of Zun Yuan Technology Inc., which was raided by authorities in March.