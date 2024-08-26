Senators slam China’s continued WPS hostilities

Senators have expressed disappointment over China’s continuing hostile actions in the West Philippine Sea, despite calling for de-escalation of tension in the disputed waters through bilateral dialogue.

Senator Nancy Binay said China’s recent “inflammatory actions” against the Philippine civilian vessel at Escoda Shoal in WPS “test the limits of our nation's goodwill.”

She stressed that the China Coast Guard’s unwarranted acts could not only be a violation of international law “but also a blatant disregard for the kindness and patience” that the Philippine government has consistently shown in addressing maritime disputes peacefully.

“These inhumane and unjustifiable actions taken by the Chinese Coast Guard against BRP Datu Sanday on a lawful resupply mission on August 25 are clear acts of aggression that endanger the lives of our brave servicemen,” Binay said.

The senator pointed out that the Philippine Congress will continue to stand firm in the country’s commitment to securing its territorial rights and safeguarding the welfare of people, particularly those residing in the WPS.

“The Philippines, as a peace-loving nation, will continue to pursue diplomatic avenues to resolve these disputes, but let it be clear: Our resolve to defend our sovereignty and our people is unshakeable,” Binay emphasized.

Meanwhile, Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri lamented that China’s dangerous maneuvers against Philippine vessels at Escoda Shoal show a blatant disrespect of the earlier understanding of de-escalation between Manila and Beijing.

He was pertaining to recently concluded the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) for the South China Sea.

“Paulit-ulit na ang kabastusan ng China. It has once again reneged on its word and on its honor to refrain from performing attacks such as what happened yesterday to the Datu Sanday vessel of the BFAR. It is treachery, plain and simple,” Zubiri said.

Amid China’s escalating aggression, Zubiri questioned China’s sincerity in fulfilling future agreements with the Philippines.

“You can’t even trust them to show simple decency. We condemn this latest act of aggression displayed by China and protest their actions on Philippine territory,” he said.

Zubiri said the Philippine government should continue fighting for the country’s sovereignty in the WPS and uphold our territorial integrity and our right to our exclusive economic zone.

“We also thank and salute the personnel of the BFAR for courageously standing their ground against China’s attacks. We are with you in the good fight to secure our waters and protect our fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.