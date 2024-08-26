Senator Bong Go to scrutinize additional 2025 subsidy for PhilHealth if commitments remain unmet

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed concern over the possibility of further increasing the subsidy for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in 2025 if the agency fails to deliver on its promises to the public. Go emphasized that while he supports sufficient funding for healthcare, accountability and proper implementation of programs must be ensured.

“Naninindigan po ako na dapat ayusin ng PhilHealth ang kanilang sistema para matiyak na ang mga pangakong benepisyo ay natatanggap ng ating mga kababayan,” said Go. “Huwag po tayong magdadagdag ng pondo kung hindi naman maayos naipatutupad ang kanilang mga programa.”

Go, who has consistently advocated for improved healthcare services, stressed that the current administration's focus should be on ensuring that PhilHealth fulfills its obligations to its members before seeking additional funding.

The senator also reminded PhilHealth officials that public trust hinges on their ability to deliver the services promised, particularly the timely and effective distribution of benefits. “Ang pinag-uusapan dito ay ang kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan. Hindi dapat binabalewala ang mga pangako, lalo na’t ito ay may kinalaman sa buhay ng tao,” Go added.

During the Senate deliberations on the 2024 national budget, Go actively supported allocating the necessary resources to PhilHealth but made it clear that the agency must demonstrate concrete results before any discussions on further subsidies for 2025 take place. He also emphasized the need for transparency and efficiency in the use of public funds.

“Suportado ko po ang sapat na pondo para sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan, pero dapat ay may resulta at may pananagutan ang paggamit ng pondo ng gobyerno,” Go said. “Ang kailangan natin ay isang PhilHealth na tumutupad sa mga pangako nito.”

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has been vocal about the need to address the challenges faced by PhilHealth and other healthcare institutions. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all Filipinos have access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial status.

With the upcoming budget discussions for 2025, Go emphasized that the focus should remain on delivering tangible benefits to the public. “Bago natin pag-usapan ang karagdagang pondo para sa 2025, dapat muna nating siguraduhin na nagagampanan ng PhilHealth ang kanilang tungkulin sa taumbayan,” he concluded.