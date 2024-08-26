Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n Sweet’ blends humor and heart

Indeed, she’s working late because she’s a singer!

After months of eager anticipation following her previously released singles “Espresso” and Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Please Please Please,” American singer Sabrina Carpenter has finally unveiled her sixth album, Short n Sweet.

During an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on Thursday, the singer revealed that she chose the title “Short n Sweet” as a reflection of relationships that may have been brief but left a lasting impact on her.

The album features 12 tracks, including “Taste,” “Good Graces” and “Coincidence,” which she produced with Amy Allen and Julia Michaels.

Most of the songs also have a humorous vibe, with witty lyrics and playful melodies. Carpenter said that humor always sticks with everyone, and she wanted to infuse her music with this universal element.

“Those are the moments we really hold on to for a long time. Whenever I’ve had fights with people, we always forget what we’re fighting about, but whenever we have an inside joke, it lasts forever,” the singer stated.

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter expressed hope that the album helps guide listeners through their lives by sharing her own experiences in music.

“Because I think the more open I am with my experiences, the more others might think, ‘Oh, maybe it’s OK that this happened to me. It’s not the end of the world.’”

Aside from Allen and Michaels, the singer also worked with record producer Jack Antonoff on the songs “Please Please Please,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Slim Pickins” and “Lie to Girls.”

Carpenter also released the music video for “Taste,” featuring American actress Jenna Ortega, on the same day as the album’s release.