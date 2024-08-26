Rizal PNP intensifies road safety and anti-criminality efforts on Marilaque Highway

As the Marilaque (Marikina-Rizal-Laguna-Quezon) Highway is expected to see a surge in motorists this week, 25 August 2024, the Rizal Police Provincial Office, under the leadership of Provincial Director Police Colonel Felipe B. Maraggun, has intensified its ongoing Project SERS (Simultaneous Road Safety Awareness and Law Enforcement Operations) along the highway. This operation aims to ensure the safety of travelers, particularly as the area is a favored destination for its stunning views and fresh air.

In recent years, the MARILAQUE Highway has been the site of numerous vehicular accidents, some of which have resulted in fatalities. The challenging terrain and sharp curves have been contributing factors to these incidents, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance among motorists.

In addition to road safety efforts, Colonel Maraggun has directed his troops to strengthen anti-criminality measures, including the implementation of "Oplan Sita," a police operation aimed at preventing criminal activities along the highway. The Rizal PNP continues to remind all road users of the critical importance of adhering to traffic laws and remains committed to enforcing these regulations to prevent further accidents and crimes.