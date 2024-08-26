QC shuts down ‘uncooperative’ club over contact tracing

The local government of Quezon City on Monday served a cease-and-desist order against a certain club in the city for refusing to allow the city’s contact tracing team to conduct investigations and inquiries in the establishment.

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that aside from the cease order, the local government also issued a notice of violation to the establishment identified as the Fahrenheit Cafe and Fitness Center (F Club) located at E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue.

The order stemmed from the refusal of the club’s management to cooperate with the contact tracing measures initiated by the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division of the City Health Department.

This comes after the reported cases of possible mpox transmission.

“Such refusal to cooperate with our contact tracing efforts is a threat to the health and well-being of QCitizens,” Belmonte said.

“We are taking swift action to respond and investigate, but these efforts are being delayed due to their non-cooperation,” she added.

The mayor also cited that Republic Act 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Concern Act, prohibits the non-cooperation of individuals or entities identified as having the notifiable disease or affected by the public health event.

Belmonte has also urged business owners to work closely with the city government, especially on public health concerns.

“I call on residents and business owners to join and cooperate with the city’s health event investigations,” Belmonte said.

“We are doing our duty to ensure the safety and protection of all QCitizens,” she added.