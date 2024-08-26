QC shuts down club for hindering contact tracing

The Quezon City Government has immediately served a Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Violation to Fahrenheit Cafe and Fitness Center (F Club) in E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue for barring the city's contact tracing team from conducting an investigation on the premises.

On Saturday, 24 August, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD) of the City Health Department (QCHD) went to F Club to initiate contact tracing measures, pursuant to the Department of Health's (DOH) instructions on possible mpox transmission. However, F Club's management refused to cooperate.

"Itinuturing nating banta sa kalusugan at kapakanan ng mga QCitizen ang ganitong pagtanggi sa isinasagawa nating contact tracing efforts. Maagap 'yung ginagawa nating pagtugon at imbestigasyon, pero napapatagal at nade-delay dahil ayaw makipag-cooperate," Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

She added that Republic Act No. 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Concern Act, mandates the cooperation of individuals or entities involved in a public health event.

Belmonte also urged business owners to work closely with the city government on matters of public health.

"Nananawagan ako sa mga residente at business owners na makiisa at makipag-cooperate sa mga health event investigation ng lungsod. Ginagawa lang namin ang aming responsibilidad para matiyak na protektado at ligtas ang lahat ng QCitizens," the mayor added.