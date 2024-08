LOOK: Around 5,000 Cotabateños receive Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families from the Office of the President on Monday, 26 August 2024, at the Capitol Compound in Amas, Kidapawan City, North Cotabato. Each beneficiary received P10,000 in aid, aimed at addressing the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon, particularly on the agriculture and fisheries sectors.