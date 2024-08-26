PNP chopper targeted by lasers, drones

Members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) on Sunday allegedly targeted an Airbus H125 helicopter with military-grade green lasers and drones, reportedly linked to SMNI.

These actions, the PNP said posed a significant threat to the aircraft, violating the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) regulations set by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

According to pilots of the PNP air unit, they experienced temporary blindness due to the lasers, severely impacting their ability to navigate the helicopter.

The presence of drones, as seen in a video from SMNI showed a drone tailing the chopper, further exacerbating the risk. The small size of the drones made them difficult to detect, potentially leading to a mid-air collision.

Under Republic Act 9497, aiming high-powered lasers at an aircraft is a criminal offense. Additionally, drone operations are strictly prohibited within a 10-kilometer radius of an aerodrome or airport in controlled airspace.