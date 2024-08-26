Pinoy athletes get needed backing

A prominent Filipino corporate leader is making a significant impact on the lives of Filipino athletes in the person of James Michael "Jim" Lafferty, the CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH).

He has been providing unwavering support to a wide range of Filipino athletes competing on the international stage.

Lafferty -- a renowned figure in the corporate world with a successful career spanning for decades -- has been a constant presence in the lives of Filipino athletes.

Despite his demanding role as CEO, he has remained dedicated to supporting their aspirations.

"I believe in the potential of Filipino athletes," Lafferty said. "They are talented and hardworking individuals who represent our country with pride. I am committed to providing them with the support they need to succeed."

Lafferty's support for Filipino athletes extends beyond financial assistance, as he has played a crucial role in providing guidance, mentorship and connections that can help them reach their goals.

One of Lafferty's most notable protégés is Ernest John "EJ" Obiena, the country's top pole vaulter and a two-time Olympian.

However, Lafferty's support is not limited to Obiena, as has also been instrumental in supporting other Filipino athletes in various sports, including boxing, basketball and track and field.

Lafferty's dedication to Filipino athletes is rooted in his belief in the power of sports to inspire and unite a nation and by supporting Filipino athletes, he hopes to contribute to the country's sports development and foster a sense of national pride.