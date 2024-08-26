Pilmico, Gold Coin fuse into Aboitiz Foods

Aboitiz flour and feed unit Pilmico and Gold Coin Management Holdings Inc., a pioneer in animal nutrition and the manufacturing of scientifically balanced animal feed in Asia, recently launched their unified corporate brand, Aboitiz Foods.

The strategic move leverages the combined strengths of these industry leaders to create an integrated agribusiness and food ecosystem dedicated to nourishing Asia’s future across the entire value chain.

Pilmico, with a rich history dating back to 1962, expanded from flour milling to become a pioneer in animal nutrition in the Philippines.

Gold Coin, established in 1953, has grown into one of Asia’s largest privately owned agribusinesses.

While operating independently since Pilmico’s acquisition of Gold Coin Management Holdings Ltd in 2018, the two companies now join forces under the Aboitiz Foods banner.

With combined expertise in trading, feed, specialty nutrition, and food production, Aboitiz Foods is strategically positioned to become a dominant force in the region.

The company’s 29 facilities span eight countries — the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei — allowing it to meet the diverse and evolving needs of customers and consumers across Asia.

“This significant milestone represents a new chapter in our journey to sustainably feed Asia’s growth from mill to meal,” said Tristan Aboitiz, Aboitiz Foods president and CEO. “Building on the 100-year legacy of the Aboitiz Group, we are committed to optimizing all our processes and businesses, constantly improving as we integrate the value chain across Asia, for a more sustainable and food-secure future.”

Shared progress

Aboitiz Foods carries forward the Aboitiz Group’s dedication to making a positive difference.

It embodies the evolution of a legacy that has nourished communities for generations, leveraging sector expertise, world-class technology, and a culture of constant innovation to meet the dynamic demands of the food and agribusiness sector.

“As always, the Aboitiz values of integrity, teamwork, innovation and responsibility remain the cornerstones of our culture and the foundation for strong collaboration across our subsidiaries throughout Asia. By working together, let us make sure that we harness the strengths of each site, and each country and foster a powerful network that fuels innovation and delivers impactful results,” added Aboitiz.

This strategic integration translates into tangible benefits for Aboitiz Foods’ customers. Combining the resources and expertise of Pilmico and Gold Coin, Aboitiz Foods ensures a consistent and dependable supply of high-quality agricultural and nutritional products, tailored to each customer’s unique needs.

For patrons of Pilmico and Gold Coin, the transition will be seamless. Existing business operations and relationships remain uninterrupted while benefiting from enhanced efficiency and product quality.

Aboitiz Foods optimizes processes across the value chain to ensure maximum efficiency and consistent product quality. By leveraging combined sector expertise and capabilities,

Aboitiz Foods delivers reliable, high-quality agricultural and nutritional products, utilizing world-class technology and a culture of constant innovation to meet evolving customer needs.

“Our journey is woven from the stories of over 3,700 partners,” added Aboitiz. “We strive to work with our stakeholders for a better, more sustainable future, guided by the principles of efficiency, quality, and community service.”

From flour to feeds, meats, and more, Aboitiz Foods offers a diverse range of products. It expanded into the retail market with pet food brands like “Maxime,” “Tommy,” and “Woofy,” and its meat brand “The Good Meat,” bringing its quality products closer to consumers.

Nourishing future, together

Under the banner of “Together we nourish the future,” Aboitiz Foods is poised to become a driving force for positive change in the industry. “Our brand promise, ‘Together We Nourish the Future,’ reflects our deep commitment to working collaboratively with our partners and customers to create a more sustainable and food-secure future for all,” Aboitiz emphasized.

This commitment is reinforced by Aboitiz Foods’ dedication to promoting sustainable growth across our operations, investing in local communities, and fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and growth for all employees. “This is a time of transformation, growth, and opportunity,” concluded Aboitiz. “Each of us has a crucial role to play in shaping our future.”

The launch of Aboitiz Foods marks a significant milestone in the Asian food and agribusiness landscape. By integrating the value chain across Asia, optimizing processes, and continuously innovating, the integrated regional agribusiness and food company is set to redefine the industry, ensuring that its offerings meet the highest standards and the demands of evolving markets in the region.

As Aboitiz Foods embarks on this exciting new chapter, it carries the legacy of two industry leaders and the promise of a more prosperous and food-secure tomorrow for Asia, one nourishing meal at a time.