Phl has flares, too, says Brawner

The Philippine Air Force’s FA-50PH fighter jets are capable of firing flares, too, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Romeo Brawner Jr. said on Monday.

In an ambush interview, Brawner said the AFP had tested its own flares “somewhere” in the West Philippine Sea, days after the Chinese forces had fired flares twice at Philippine vessels conducting legitimate maritime operations at Escoda Shoal.

“We have that [flares] capability, but then again because we follow international laws, we are not deploying these on the ground,” Brawner said.

Currently, the Philippines has 12 South Korean-made FA-50PH light combat aircraft, acquired between 2015 and 2017.

The aircraft are the country’s premier air combat asset used extensively for air defense, attack, and other support missions.

Meanwhile, Brawner feared the possible impact of the flares should they be fired directly at Philippine vessels.

“Our vessels could burn when hit by flares,” he noted. By doing these flare attacks, Brawner said China’s hostile actions “are further escalating.”

“It is an escalation, definitely,” he said. “This is a form of warning from the other side. But then again, for us, this is a dangerous maneuver because once we are hit by the flares, that is very dangerous.”

Brawner said China also uses flares against vessels of the United States and Australia.

Asked if China is unfazed by the Philippines’ execution of joint maritime patrols with its allies, Brawner replied: “We cannot say that. We cannot say they are unfazed, because we will continue to sail through the South China Sea because of the freedom of navigation and of flight.”

“We are in the right position, we have the legitimate backing.”