P4.2-M fake cellphone accessories seized

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) based in the National Capital Region (NCR) on weekend confiscated P4.2 million worth of counterfeit cellphone accessories in Cebu City.

The seizure operations were done by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 in Manila.

NBI-NCR team leader Raffy Gonzaga disclosed that a Chinese telecommunications company filed a complaint against the stores selling the counterfeit products bearing their brand name.

There were eight stores located in Colon Street and Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City that yielded positive with counterfeit chargers, earphones, cords, among others.

Gonzaga warned against the use of counterfeit products having a questionable quality.

He said owners of the stores will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, particularly section 155 in relation to section 170 or the Trademark Infringements.