No Filipinos harmed from IDF-Hezbollah rocket exchange

No Filipinos have been harmed in the recent exchange of rocket fire between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah, according to the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

BBC News reported that Hezbollah launched over 300 rockets and drones at Israel on Sunday, targeting 11 military sites in retaliation for the killing of its top commander in Beirut last month. Lebanese media also reported that Israel conducted 40 strikes in southern Lebanon.

The embassy continues to monitor the situation and has advised Filipinos in Gaza to follow the guidelines set by the Home Front Command, which are under a yellow alert until Monday evening.

This advisory comes in the wake of Israeli military strikes in Gaza on Saturday, which resulted in 50 deaths. There has been no visible progress in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Gaza.

The guidelines restrict gatherings to 30 people outdoors and 300 indoors. Work and educational activities must occur in indoor settings or areas with easy access to protected spaces.

The yellow alert covers the following areas: North and South Golan, the Confrontation Line, Upper, Lower and Central Galilee, Beit She’an Valley, HaAmakim, HaMifratz, HaCarmel, Menashe, Sharon and the Dan Area.

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration are urging OFWs affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict to utilize their repatriation program, which offers P150,000 in financial aid for returnees.

Additional support is available from other government agencies, including the Department of Health and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, which are providing physical check-ups, psychosocial counseling and training vouchers.

Filipinos in Israel and Lebanon who require urgent assistance can contact the Philippine Embassy in Israel at +972 544 661 188, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon's ATN hotline at +961 70 858 086, or the Migrant Workers Office hotline at +961 79 110 729.