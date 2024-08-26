NBI seizes P4.2M fake cellphone accessories in Cebu

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confiscated P4.2 million worth of counterfeit cellphone accessories in Cebu City on Friday, August 23.

The seizure operations were carried out after a search warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 in Manila.

NBI-NCR team leader Raffy Gonzaga said that a Chinese telecommunications company filed a complaint against stores selling counterfeit products bearing their brand name.

Eight stores located on Colon Street and Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City, were found to be selling counterfeit chargers, earphones, cords, and other items.

"Marami na tayong nakukuhang balita na natala sa ating mga pahayagan na marami pong naaksidente sa paggamit ng pekeng produkto," Gonzaga told the media, warning about the questionable quality of these counterfeit products.

Gonzaga said the store owners will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, particularly Section 155 in relation to Section 170, which pertains to trademark infringement.