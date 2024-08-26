WORLD

Mariah Carey mourns the loss of both mother and sister on the same day

“My Heart Is Broken,” Says Mariah Carey as she confirms the passing of her mom Patricia and sister Alison
US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey speaks on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February 2024.VALERIE MACON / AFP
Mariah Carey is facing unimaginable grief as she confirmed the deaths of both her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who passed away on the same day over the weekend. In an exclusive statement, the Grammy-winning singer expressed her heartbreak, saying, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Details surrounding the causes of death for Patricia, 87, and Alison, 63, remain unknown. Despite her complicated relationships with both women, Mariah spoke of the love and respect she held for her family, highlighting the emotional challenges she faced over the years. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” she added, requesting privacy as she navigates this difficult time.

The tragic news has left fans and loved ones in shock, with many offering their support to Mariah as she endures this profound loss. The story continues to develop as more information emerges.

(Sources: People, US Weekly, Variety, TMZ)

