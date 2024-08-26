Marcos urges Filipinos to defend sovereignty on National Heroes' Day

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to uphold the rule of law, defend the country's sovereignty, and live with the principles of democracy.

Marcos made the call as he joined Filipinos in commemorating this year’s National Heroes' Day in a ceremonial event at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Monday.

“In the spirit of shared responsibility, I call on everyone to be heroes in their own right. Uphold the principles of democracy, abide by the rule of law, and defend our sovereignty,” Marcos said, following the latest Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea, particularly at Escoda Shoal—where the country’s vessels were intentionally rammed and water cannoned by the China Coast Guard.

The President urged everyone to carry on the great legacy of our brave ancestors with “the fortitude of an enlightened mind, the strength of compassion and generosity, and the courage of our convictions.”

Marcos, likewise, urged Filipinos to acknowledge the significance of history and pass it on to young Filipinos.

“So, we can nurture in our children the love of country; for it is only in that patriotism that we can preserve our national identity,” he added.

Marcos also rallied the people to pay homage to the past “so that we can be worthy of the freedom that our ancestors fought for and of the Bagong Pilipinas that we can proudly leave to succeeding generations.”

Apart from recognizing the heroes of the past, Marcos also touted what he described as modern heroes including soldiers, coast guards, healthcare workers, overseas Filipinos, ordinary laborers, educators, journalists, farmers, fisherfolk, and Filipino athletes who have undeniably contributed to nation building.

“As we dedicate this day to honor our heroes of the past, let us not lose sight of what is asked of us for the present and for the future,” he said.



National Heroes' Day is a regular holiday in the Philippines observed every last Monday of August commemorating the crucial contributions of individuals who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

This occasion also reminisces the anniversary of the Cry of Pugad Lawin, the beginning of the campaign for freedom and revolution by the Katipunan in 1896 against the Spanish colonizers.

In the ceremonial event, Marcos led the wreath laying on the tomb of an unknown soldier—a symbolic grave for all remains of valiant Filipino and American soldiers killed in the Battle of Bataan during World War II.