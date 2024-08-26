MAN YOUR BATTLE STATIONS

Games today

(FilOil EcoOil Arena)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. — Creamline vs Petro Gazz

Throw the winning records out the window.

The Premier Volleyball League quarterfinal round just commenced and no team — not even the ones which dominated the early goings — are safe from being sent to a forced vacation.

Because in a pair of knockout games in this stage, no one holds a clear advantage.

These teams are evenly matched, promising intense encounters for semifinal slots — possibly even surpassing the drama and excitement of last Saturday’s knockout quarterfinal openers, where unbeaten Akari survived Farm Fresh in four sets, and No. 2 seed Cignal edged out Capital1 in a pulsating

five-setter.

The elimination round showdown between these teams offer a glimpse of what’s to come.

Chery Tiggo narrowly beat PLDT in five sets last 3 August, while Petro Gazz, despite blowing a two-set lead, managed to outlast Creamline in another five-setter 10 days later.

However, both the Cool Smashers and the High Speed Hitters sprang back from those close losses, finishing the qualifiers strongly to secure the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively.

In contrast, the Crossovers and the Angels settled for the Nos. 5 and 6 spots.

But as the playoffs begin, previous records are irrelevant. These matches will be determined by execution, depth and experience, as well as each team’s ability to adapt and rise to the challenge, especially if the matches extend to five sets.

The spotlight will also be on the coaches, with PLDT’s Rald Ricafort and Chery Tiggo’s Kungfu Reyes tasked with motivating their squads to exceed expectations.

Key players for PLDT include Elena Samoilenko, Erika Santos, Fiola Ceballos, Majoy Baron, Mika Reyes, Jovie Prado and Kim Fajardo, while Chery Tiggo will rely on the likes of Kath Bell, Ara Galang, Mylene Paat, Pauline Gaston, Seth Rodriguez, Shaya Adorador, Mary Rhose Dapol and Jasmine Nabor.

While the imports will undoubtedly draw attention, the local players’ contributions will be crucial, particularly the setters who will control the game’s tempo.

PLDT and Chery Tiggo will battle for the third semifinal berth at 4 p.m., while Creamline and Petro Gazz face off at 6 p.m. to determine which team will join Akari and Cignal in the next phase of the knockout rounds.

The Angels, despite their recent surge, will need more than momentum to overcome the battle-tested Cool Smashers, who have consistently demonstrated poise and experience in high-stakes matches.

Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara will count on his two star players, Wilma Salas and Brooke Van Sickle, but he’ll also need consistency and composure from veterans Aiza Pontillas, Remy Palma and the returning Myla Pablo.

Youngster Ethan Arce will also be looking to make an impact as the Angels aim to keep their bid for a third championship alive.

On the other side, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, despite dealing with injuries and national team commitments, will look to shuffle his roster with the finesse of a magician.

Import Erica Staunton has shown continued improvement, while Bernadeth Pons has embraced her role as a go-to player in the absence of Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez.

Michele Gumabao remains Creamline’s most reliable performer, consistently rising to the occasion when her team needs her most, while Bea de Leon and Pangs Panaga are primed to assert their dominance in the middle, setting the stage for a compelling clash between two teams with a history of fiercely contested PVL championships.