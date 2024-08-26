Man arrested for sexual assault

A wanted man accused of sexual assault was arrested Monday morning in Pandacan, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as Christian Lagdamency Ponferrada, who was apprehended at around 11:20 a.m. in Barangay 866, Zone 95, Pandacan.

Ponferrada, a jobless resident of Barangay 849, Pandacan, was wanted on a warrant issued by Judge P.M.A. Bajarias-H of the Family Court Branch 6 in Manila on 4 June 2024.

He faces charges of sexual assault under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code with a recommended bail of P200,000.

Operatives from the Manila Police District’s Station 10 carried out the arrest.