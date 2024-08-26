Kuzma thrilled by Manila visit

Kyle Kuzma swears he had heard about great things about the Philippines not just from National Basketball Association (NBA) pals Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green.

The Washington Wizards forward is here in the country for his “KuzManila” tour, arriving last Saturday for a series of activities such as a basketball clinic.

“It’s my first time being here, and I always wanted to go here. I have a bunch of Filipino friends like Jordan Clarkson (of the Utah Jazz) and Jalen Green (of the Houston Rockets).”

Apparently, it wasn’t just the former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay and Green who briefed him about the Philippines.

“Two of my barbers in the States are also Filipinos,” Kuzma said.

“I heard a bunch about this place so I’m just excited to be here,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma couldn’t have picked any better Filipino-Americans to ask for some advice in his trip as both Clarkson and Green have solid ties to the Philippines.

Before becoming an NBA star, Green played in the country as a member of the Fil-Am Nation Select in the National Basketball Training Center in 2018 and 2019 where he would face-off against 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto, who is now playing for the Koshigaya Alphas of the Japan B.League. Green’s last visit in Manila was back in 2022 for the “JG4 Manila Tour” by sportswear brand Adidas.

Meanwhile, Clarkson, who joined forces with Kuzma at the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, suited up for Gilas Pilipinas when the country hosted the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Kuzma also recalled the stories from the late Kobe Bryant on his travels in Asia.

The Lakers legend was a frequent visitor in the Philippines and even participated in the pair of exhibition matches in 2011 that pitted them against Gilas Pilipinas and a Philippine Basketball Association All-Star squad.

“Being friends with Kobe, he talks about Asia and his travels, understanding this is a great market for basketball,” Kuzma said.

“Unbelievable reception here and now that the world has opened back up, a lot of us are able to travel more. The love here is amazing and I’m excited to see a lot more.”

Kuzma’s hair stylists were right on the money.