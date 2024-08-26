Joy Rojas’ approach to abstraction

“Ipso Facto” is the eighth solo exhibit of Filipino visual artist Joy Rojas on view from 18 August to 3 September with an artist’s reception on 1 September at 5 p.m. at the ArtistSpace, located on the ground level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

In his latest exhibition, Rojas delves into the intrinsic nature of objects, producing works that embody his enduring artistic themes. The title, which translates to “by the fact itself,” reflects his approach to abstraction as a distillation of ideas into their most self-evident forms, directly linked to their essence.

“In collaboration with ArtistSpace, JRFII Studio and The Saturday Group of Artists, “Ipso Facto” presents a diverse collection of works, including mixed-media creations, canvas-shaped pieces and captivating sculptures. Rojas continues to demonstrate his emotive expressiveness, using a lyrical brushstroke and a rich, sometimes intoxicating palette of colors,” said curator Carlomar Daoana.

The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For queries on the exhibition, one may contact Gab Baez on Viber at +639761633064. For more information on ArtistSpace, call Jane Salvador at +63 917826 4425 or email hello@artistspace.org.ph.