Jessy Mendiola tutuparin ang pangarap

Inamin ng aktres na si Jessy Mendiola na nais niyang ituloy ang kanyang childhood dream na maging ballerina kahit pa ngayong may asawa at anak na siya.

Ayon sa aktres, talagang gusto niyang ituloy ang kanyang naudlot na pangarap at sa kanyang IG ay ibinahagi niya ang isang larawan kung saan makikitang nakasuot siya ng ballet training outfit.

“I’ve decided to chase an old dream of mine,” sabi ni Jessy sa caption. “I remember watching other kids in their ballet outfits during a class at a dance studio in a mall in Makati. I kept telling myself ‘one day, magagawa rin kita’ [white heart emoji].”

“Now, I keep telling myself that it’s never too late (or I’m never too old) to start something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid. Here’s to trying new things no matter how old (or late) you are, the most important thing is that you are happy and you are still willing to learn after all these years,” dagdag niya.

“As a ballerina momma tayo ngayon, I can’t wait to dance with my little Rosie,” sabi pa ni Jessy.