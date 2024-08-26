Go champions fire safety

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded graduates of the National Fire Training Institute Fire Officer Basic Course (FOBC) Class 2024-25 of the Philippine Public Safety College for their dedication and hard work in rites held Saturday, 24 August, at the NFTI Compound in Calamba City, Laguna.

The event marked a significant milestone for 130 graduates from the Bureau of Fire Protection who completed the rigorous training, earning ranks from Inspector to Senior Inspector.

These graduates hail from various regions across the Philippines, including Regions 1 to 12, Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region, Caraga, and BARMM. To show his appreciation, Go also provided tokens and various forms of support to the graduates.

In his speech, Go urged the graduates to apply their newfound knowledge and skills to save lives and protect communities from fire-related incidents.

Highlighting the Philippines’ vulnerability to fire incidents, Go emphasized the critical role that well-trained fire officers play in safeguarding lives and protecting the nation from harm.

The senator took the opportunity to commend the NFTI officials, faculty and instructors, led by president Police Brigadier General Ferdinando Sevilla (Ret) of the Philippine Public Safety College, and NFTI Acting Director Fire Senior Superintendent Christine Cula, among others, for their unwavering commitment to shaping the next generation of firefighters. He recognized their essential role in preparing the graduates to meet the challenges of their vital profession.

As a staunch advocate for disaster resilience, Go reiterated his commitment to pushing for legislation that strengthens the country’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities.