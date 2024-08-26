Go attends Fire Training grad in Laguna

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was guest speaker at the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Public Safety College's National Fire Training Institute (NFTI) Fire Officer Basic Course class of 2024-25. The event was held on Saturday, 24 August, at the NFTI compound in Calamba, Laguna.

In his remarks, Go congratulated the 130 graduates from the Bureau of Fire Protection for completing the course.

“Ang inyong propesyon ay hindi lamang trabaho. Ito’y isang pagkakataon upang magpakita ng malasakit, pagmamahal, at tunay na serbisyo sa lipunan at sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ang bawat sunog na inyong aapulahin, bawat buhay na inyong ililigtas, at bawat komunidad na inyong puprotektahan ay sumasalamin sa inyong pangako at dedikasyon sa bayan,” he said.

The senator also commended NFTI officials and faculty, led by President Police Brigadier General (PBGen.) Ferdinando Sevilla (Ret) of the Philippine Public Safety College, and NFTI Acting Director Fire Senior Superintendent (FSSupt.) Christine Cula, among others, for their unwavering commitment to shaping the next generation of firefighters.

Go's disaster resilience advocacy

Go reiterated his advocacy of advancing Philippine disaster resilience through legislative efforts.

“I have also consistently pushed for additional funding for the acquisition of firefighting and rescue equipment of the BFP. Last year, we advocated the flexible use of Fire Code revenues so that the BFP could make use of this fund to modernize its equipment,” Go said.

He is the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which aims to modernize the BFP’s equipment and improve its operational efficiency.

Additionally, he co-authored RA 11549, which revises the minimum height requirements for applicants to law enforcement agencies. Go has also pushed for Senate Bill No. 188, known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act, which seeks to create a specialized agency focused on building disaster-resilient communities.

He is also a co-sponsor and author of Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which aims to establish mandatory evacuation centers across provinces and municipalities to provide safe refuge during disasters.

Better compensation for public servants

Go has also pushed for better compensation for uniformed personnel and civilian government employees.

He filed Senate Bill No. 2504, aimed at increasing the salaries of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. The proposed measure, also known as the "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to build upon the provisions of the previously enacted Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5.

Go welcomed President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order No. 64, which mandated an increase in salaries and allowances for government workers.