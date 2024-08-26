Gibo laments China’s incursion in WPS: ‘Patently illegal’

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Monday pressed the need for the Philippines to deter an armed attack in the West Philippine Sea as he lamented anew that China’s incursions in the country’s waters were “patently illegal.”

“Let us deter an armed attack. That is the more important thing, that is what I am focused on doing, everybody is too focused on armed attack. Let's make ourselves strong enough so that that does not happen,” Teodoro told Palace reporters in an ambush interview.

Teorodo also stressed the Philippines' sovereignty over the WPS, which is subjected to China’s growing aggression, such as the recent firing of flares and the water cannon attack against Philippine vessels by the China Coast Guard (CCG) at Escoda Shoal.

“Nonetheless, we have to expect these kinds of behavior from China because this is a struggle. We have to be ready, to anticipate and get used to these acts which are patently,” he said.

“Paulit-ulit na natin sinasabi na illegal pero wala sila pakialam (We have repeatedly said that it is illegal but they don't seem to care),”he added.

On 8 August, two China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft dropped flares against the Philippine Air Force NC-212i from approximately 3.5 nautical miles at the national air space away from the Bajo de Masinloc.

On 19 August at the Escoda Shoal, CCG vessels “deliberately rammed” the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels while en route to Patag Island and Lawak Island in the WPS.

On 25 August, CCG rammed and fired a water cannon on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ BRP Datu Sanday vessel near Escoda Shoal.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the National Maritime Council (NMC) is “on top of the situation.”

Brawner maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order remained the same.

“Still, the order of the President is not to give up any of the square inch. Even a square centimeter of our territories stands,” he stressed.

Brawner said the AFP will continue its legitimate missions to maintain the military’s presence in the WPS, particularly at Escoda shoal.

“Our presence is important because once we give up, once we leave the West Philippine Sea—we don't know what will happen. They might build another artificial island in there, in Escoda Shoal so we need to be there,” he said.

“All we can do is continue our legit military operations in the area because it is our legal obligation. Again, we have international law behind us. UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), the international humanitarian law and the other international laws,” he added.